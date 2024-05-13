Open Menu

Pakistan Offers Lucrative Manufacturing, Processing Opportunities To Foreign Investors: Deputy PM

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday, outlining the investor friendly policies of the government, invited the Chinese companies to set up manufacturing and processing units in Pakistan

He was talking to Mayor of Shoguang, Zhao Tianbao who called on him in Beijing, China.

The Deputy PM highlighted Government of Pakistan’s reform agenda in the economic domain and shared an overview of the opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in diverse sectors of Pakistan including infrastructure development, renewable energy, textiles, agriculture, IT and mining, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

Mayor Zhao Tianbao expressed its gratitude to the Deputy PM for providing them the opportunity to engage in a fruitful exchange of views and share ideas, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the trade and economic ties between China and Pakistan.

He also emphasized the determination to continue exploring new avenues of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining and energy, through investments aimed at achieving shared prosperity and development of the two countries.

