Pakistan offers lucrative opportunities for foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Embassy in Paris Friday invited the French businessmen to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the liberal and investor friendly policies of the government and market of 207 million people.

Speaking at a conference on 'Economic Environment of Pakistan', Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi Charge D' affairs of Embassy of Pakistan highlighted the economic and business opportunities available in multiple sectors in Pakistan, a message reaching here from Paris said.

The conference was organized by the French top Economic magazine Emerging Nations in the heart of Paris and was attended by the French businesspersons, Scholars and notables of the French civil society and media person.

Qazi informed the participants that economy had been stabilized, ease of doing business has been improved and well equipped special economic zones had been setup to attract foreign investors.

Brahim Hammsuche, member, Pakistan France Friendship Group in the French Parliament in his address expressed his satisfaction over the existing friendly relations between Pakistan and France especially in the economic and trade sectors and urged the French investors to explore Pakistan for trade investment and business opportunities.

Later, Miss Iqra Ashraf, First Secretary (Political) of the mission in detailed presentation identified different sectors of Pakistan which are open for investment and business and said that the unique geographic location has made Pakistan a regional economic hub.

Earlier, Jacques Sappelsa President of the International and Geopolitical academy, Laurence Gourret Lapeyre journalists, writer and Kavel, from Schiller Institute in their addresses highlighted the geopolitical importance of Pakistan. They said that the stable political situation in the country make Pakistan as a preferred destination for business, trade and investment.

Dr Anne Garde et Laura Verniere writer and historian from Emerging Nations highlighted the culture and traditions of Pakistan especially its various sharing in Multan.

Amjad Qazi also used the occasion to inform the audience about Indian repression in Indian Occupied Kashmir, stressing that India was keeping more than eight million Kashmiris under curfew and communication blackout for the last two months.

He explained that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and wishes of the people of Kashmir