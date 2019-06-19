Pakistan offers myriad tourism opportunities: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Pakistan had a rich and diverse culture, which offered a myriad of tourism opportunities.

Like Nepal, Pakistan also had great potential for religious and adventure tourism, and both the countries should explore avenues of cooperation in that sector, she said during a meeting with a media delegation of Nepal, which called on her here.

Dr Firdous said the two countries enjoyed good bilateral relations and stressed the need to deepen cultural, and media linkages along with the people-to-people contacts.

Pakistani movies and dramas, she said, were of very good quality and "we are keen to have them screened in Nepal. Movies and dramas are among the greatest mediums of promoting and projecting the culture and core values of a society." The special assistant also emphasized the need to strengthen the media cooperation with Nepal as the media was a very effective tool of portraying the true image of any country. Pakistan would welcome the collaboration between media organizations of both countries for news sharing and related joint ventures, she added.

She also underlined the importance of exchange of frequent visits of media persons between the two countries so that they could learn from each other's best practices.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had embarked on the path of reforms in key sectors of economy, health and education.

The government, she said, was committed to peace and stability in the region and, respected the sovereignty of other countries and expected the same from others. Dialogue and discussion was the only way forward to bring peace to the region and take its people out of poverty, she added.

The Nepalese media persons expressed the confidence that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome the prevailing challenges, and emerge as a prosperous country.

The Director General, External Publicity Wing and senior officials of Information Ministry attended the meeting.