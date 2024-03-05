Pakistan offers opportunities for investment in diverse fields: Faisal Tirmizi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that having more than 60% of its about 250 million population below the age of 30, Pakistan offered immense opportunities for investments in diverse fields.

The ambassador, addressing the Business Opportunities Conference in Dubai, said that the UAE’s investors with rich experiences in construction could avail enormous investment avenues in Pakistan’s real estate and infrastructure sector.

The conference was held at Habtoor Palace Dubai, which was attended by more than 100 businessmen from UAE and Pakistan, said a press release received on Tuesday.

Paying homage to his visionary leadership, Tirmizi said that Dubai was the manifestation of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s dream of transforming this region into a commercial hub.

He said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed an exemplary relationship and Pakistani diaspora had contributed significantly for the progress and development of the UAE.

“I strongly believe that businessmen are the real leaders who can steer economies towards growth. We deeply encourage business-to-business collaboration amongst the business community of Pakistan and UAE.

We warmly invite Emirati investors to invest in Pakistan’s real estate, energy, agriculture, IT and other sectors”, said the ambassador.

Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini from the UAE Ministry of Economy welcomed the delegates from Pakistan at the Business Opportunities Conference.

He highlighted that UAE and Pakistan offered immense potential and opportunities for the business communities of both countries. He hoped for positive outcomes from the ongoing interactions between the businessmen of both countries.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Overseas Pakistanis Business Forum and former Ambassador of Pakistan Javed Malik and other key businessmen also spoke on the occasion.

They underlined potential areas for business collaborations between the two countries.

Various documentaries showcasing investment opportunities in different sectors in Pakistan were also shown during the conference.

A detailed panel discussion by experts was also conducted during the conference. The event was also attended by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General and other diplomats of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Dubai.