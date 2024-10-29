Pakistan Offers Over 4,000 Scholarships To Afghan Students
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Government of Pakistan is offering scholarships to over 4,000 Afghan students across various fields, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, management and computer science, aiming to build capacity among Afghan youth through quality education.
Speaking at the 47th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), hosted by Pakistan here Tuesday, Member of the National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab said that at least one-third of the scholarships would be reserved for female students.
During a session titled “Situation in Afghanistan: Navigating Justice, Human Rights, and International Accountability,” he said that these scholarships aimed to enhance professional connections between educational institutions in both countries, support human resource development for Afghanistan’s reconstruction and promote greater cultural and social integration between the two nations.
He highlighted Pakistan’s liberal visa policy for Afghan nationals, which allows Afghan citizens to open bank accounts in Pakistan and obtain driving licenses, further facilitating integration and mutual benefits.
He said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan aligns with Pakistan’s interests, providing Pakistan access to Afghan and Central Asian markets.
Vice-Chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees, Claudia Cruz Santos of Portugal, praised the hospitality of the Pakistani people for extending their support to participants.
Zohar Nawrozi and Fawzia Koofi, Members of Parliament from Afghanistan and exiled representatives of the Internal Security Commission, expressed their disappointment over restrictions barring Afghan girls from attending schools.
Christine Chung, Human Rights Officer at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan.
Dr. Ewelina U Ochab, Senior Program Lawyer at the International Bar Association, lamented the mistreatment and denial of basic rights for Afghan women, calling it a tragic infringement on human dignity and equality.
