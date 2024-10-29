Open Menu

Pakistan Offers Over 4,000 Scholarships To Afghan Students

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan offers over 4,000 scholarships to Afghan students

The Government of Pakistan is offering scholarships to over 4,000 Afghan students across various fields, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, management and computer science, aiming to build capacity among Afghan youth through quality education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Government of Pakistan is offering scholarships to over 4,000 Afghan students across various fields, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, management and computer science, aiming to build capacity among Afghan youth through quality education.

Speaking at the 47th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), hosted by Pakistan here Tuesday, Member of the National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab said that at least one-third of the scholarships would be reserved for female students.

During a session titled “Situation in Afghanistan: Navigating Justice, Human Rights, and International Accountability,” he said that these scholarships aimed to enhance professional connections between educational institutions in both countries, support human resource development for Afghanistan’s reconstruction and promote greater cultural and social integration between the two nations.

He highlighted Pakistan’s liberal visa policy for Afghan nationals, which allows Afghan citizens to open bank accounts in Pakistan and obtain driving licenses, further facilitating integration and mutual benefits.

He said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan aligns with Pakistan’s interests, providing Pakistan access to Afghan and Central Asian markets.

Vice-Chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees, Claudia Cruz Santos of Portugal, praised the hospitality of the Pakistani people for extending their support to participants.

Zohar Nawrozi and Fawzia Koofi, Members of Parliament from Afghanistan and exiled representatives of the Internal Security Commission, expressed their disappointment over restrictions barring Afghan girls from attending schools.

Christine Chung, Human Rights Officer at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan.

Dr. Ewelina U Ochab, Senior Program Lawyer at the International Bar Association, lamented the mistreatment and denial of basic rights for Afghan women, calling it a tragic infringement on human dignity and equality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly United Nations Education Parliament Agriculture Bank Santos Portugal Visa Women Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and te ..

ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers

3 minutes ago
 Global police shut down malware group 'targeting m ..

Global police shut down malware group 'targeting millions'

3 minutes ago
 CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusi ..

CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems

3 minutes ago
 DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labo ..

DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking

3 minutes ago
 Participants of National Security Workshop briefed ..

Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign polic ..

25 minutes ago
 City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, g ..

City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets

25 minutes ago
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

27 minutes ago
 PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

25 minutes ago
 ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer ..

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System

29 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing inciden ..

Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident

17 minutes ago
 Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides wor ..

Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized

17 minutes ago
 PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement trainin ..

PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan