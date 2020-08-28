UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Offers Sympathy To Afghanistan On Life Loss Due To Heavy Rains

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday offered its sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan at the loss of precious lives and material damage due to heavy rains in Parwan province.

"We stand in solidarity with Afghanistan in this hour of grief and pray for recovery of missing people," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

