- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities in energy, IT sectors: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ..
Pakistan Offers Vast Investment Opportunities In Energy, IT Sectors: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said Pakistan offered vast opportunities for international investment in energy, Information Technology and other sectors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said Pakistan offered vast opportunities for international investment in energy, Information Technology and other sectors.
He was talking to Chief Executive Officer of EnerTech Abdullah al-Mutairi who called on him here.
During the meeting, the prime minister welcomed the investment by the international companies like EnerTech.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting
Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque8 minutes ago
-
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, productivity: Experts8 minutes ago
-
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA4 minutes ago
-
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover4 minutes ago
-
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur4 minutes ago
-
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections4 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China4 minutes ago
-
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting4 minutes ago
-
Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate handsome income12 minutes ago
-
PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture sector: Chairman12 minutes ago