Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities in energy, IT sectors: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said Pakistan offered vast opportunities for international investment in energy, Information Technology and other sectors.

He was talking to Chief Executive Officer of EnerTech Abdullah al-Mutairi who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister welcomed the investment by the international companies like EnerTech.