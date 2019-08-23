Pakistan-Oman aeronautical authorities explore avenues of mutual cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Aeronautical authorities of Pakistan and Oman had an elaborate meeting to further explore avenues of mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, said the spokesman of Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Aeronautical authorities of Pakistan and Oman had an elaborate meeting to further explore avenues of mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, said the spokesman of Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan here on Friday.

The meeting was said to be held on the request of Pakistan in pursuance of the vision of the Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan's delegation was led by senior joint secretary,aviation division, Abdul Sattar Khokhar while Salim Hamed Al Husaini, Director of Air Transport Department of the Oman Public Authority for Civil Aviation headed the Omani delegation.

In accordance to the vision contained in the National Aviation Policy - 2019, which has been approved by the Federal Government, both delegations discussed avenues to further strengthen the aviation relations and to culminate further benefits for the aviation industries belonging to the two countries.

Pakistan and Oman agreed to continue consultations to work together closely to promote the aviation industries of the two brother countries.

Pakistan's delegation also included Air Commodore Nasir Raza Hamdani, Syed Muzaffar Alam, Muhammad Suleman Ghouri, Ali Tahir Qasim, Raheel Ahmed and Mustafa Aleem representing CAA and PIA respectively.

The delegation from Oman comprised Salim Hamed Al Husaini and Khalid Saed Al Saadi (representatives of Oman PACA), Dr.Abdul Razaq Juma Al Raisi (Oman Air) and Mazin Ahmad Al of Salam Air.