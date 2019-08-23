UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Oman Aeronautical Authorities Explore Avenues Of Mutual Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Pakistan-Oman aeronautical authorities explore avenues of mutual cooperation

Aeronautical authorities of Pakistan and Oman had an elaborate meeting to further explore avenues of mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, said the spokesman of Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Aeronautical authorities of Pakistan and Oman had an elaborate meeting to further explore avenues of mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, said the spokesman of Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan here on Friday.

The meeting was said to be held on the request of Pakistan in pursuance of the vision of the Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan's delegation was led by senior joint secretary,aviation division, Abdul Sattar Khokhar while Salim Hamed Al Husaini, Director of Air Transport Department of the Oman Public Authority for Civil Aviation headed the Omani delegation.

In accordance to the vision contained in the National Aviation Policy - 2019, which has been approved by the Federal Government, both delegations discussed avenues to further strengthen the aviation relations and to culminate further benefits for the aviation industries belonging to the two countries.

Pakistan and Oman agreed to continue consultations to work together closely to promote the aviation industries of the two brother countries.

Pakistan's delegation also included Air Commodore Nasir Raza Hamdani, Syed Muzaffar Alam, Muhammad Suleman Ghouri, Ali Tahir Qasim, Raheel Ahmed and Mustafa Aleem representing CAA and PIA respectively.

The delegation from Oman comprised Salim Hamed Al Husaini and Khalid Saed Al Saadi (representatives of Oman PACA), Dr.Abdul Razaq Juma Al Raisi (Oman Air) and Mazin Ahmad Al of Salam Air.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oman Nasir 2019 From Government Industry PIA

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to reduce deficit succeeding: PBIF: M ..

2 minutes ago

VC Prof Pasha plant sapling to promote greenery at ..

4 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 813.5 ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: ..

9 minutes ago

Gunmen killed man in Quetta

37 seconds ago

No change in British backing of Iran nuclear deal ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.