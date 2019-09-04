Pakistan, Oman agree to gear up momentum for enhancing economic ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Pakistan and Oman enjoyed historic bilateral relations and were twined together through cultural, religious and social similarities.

He said both the countries had agreed to gear up the momentum for enhancing economic ties steered through parliamentary diplomacy.

The Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with parliamentary delegation of Oman led by Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Al-Shura of Oman here at Parliament House.

He said that there was a huge potential for cooperation in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries.

Sanjrani observed that both Pakistan and Oman were interacting with each other at different platforms and international forums.

He hoped for more coordinated efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation at all levels.

Sanjrani also recalled his visit to Oman in November last year in which a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was reached between the two sides for enhanced institutional collaboration between State Council of Oman and the Senate of Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan looked forward to heightening progress, prosperity and development in relationships and praised the Omani parliamentary experience, development and uniqueness gained by following the pragmatic vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Sanjrani also praised Oman's balanced policies and its stance in the international arena.

He also apprised the delegation about the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and said that India had blatantly violated international laws and covenants.

International community must take notice of the Indian brutalities, he added.

"Pakistan wants peace in the region, however, Indian hegemonic mindset will ruin all peace efforts if international community remained a silent spectator," Sadiq Sanjrani maintained.

He said that curfew had been imposed in the occupied valley for more than three weeks and people were facing hardships as there was shortage of medicines, food items and other necessities of life in the area. Women, children and elderly persons, Chairman Senate said, were the worst victims of ferocious Indian wickedness. "Modi government has lost its mind as its decisions are based on fulfilling the agenda of its masters," he said.

Chairman of Omani Majlis Al-Shura said that Parliament was most appropriate platform for exploring the avenues to enhance the economic cooperation. The heads of the parliamentary friendship groups can decide the future line of action for the cooperation not only to promote the Parliamentary linkages but to enhance the economic ties.

He said that Oman believed in resolution of all the disputes through dialogue. He said their stance on Kashmir issue and the resolution of United Nations Security Council were very clear about Kashmir.

He said that human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) were without justification and must be commended at all level.

Senate Chairman thanked the visiting delegation for their support on the Kashmir issue and expressed the hope that world should play its role to resolve this issue in light of the UN resolutions as no sensible person can allow the continuity of such human brutalities.

The meeting was attended by Convener Pak-Oman Friendhship Group Senator Mir Kabeer Muhammad Shahi, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi and Senator Muhammad Ayub. Chairman Senate hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting delegation.