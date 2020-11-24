Pakistan, Oman agree to qualitatively enhance relations in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Oman on Monday agreed to qualitatively enhance relations in diverse fields, with particular emphasis on the economic dimensions.

The understanding to that particular importance reached during the 7th Session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations held virtually.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, while the Omani side was led by Under-Secretary Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Isa Al Harthy, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Pakistan and Oman have long-standing fraternal ties, rooted in shared faith, common cultural heritage, mutual respect and close cooperation.

The consultations encompassed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, defense and people-to-people ties.

The importance of regular exchanges at the highest level was emphasized, along with optimal utilization of institutional mechanisms such as Joint Ministerial Commission and Joint business Council.

Matters related to mutual cooperation in multilateral fora were discussed. Pakistan conveyed appreciation for Oman's support at the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other international forums.

The Pakistan side highlighted India's unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), egregious violations of human rights in IIOJK, and illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

The need for peaceful resolution of the dispute as per United Nations Security Council resolutions was stressed.

Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process was highlighted. Views were also exchanged on issues of peace and security in West Asia and the middle East.

The next (8th) Session of Bilateral Political Consultations will take place in Oman on mutually agreed dates in 2021.

