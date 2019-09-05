UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Oman Agree To Strength Ties In Aviation Sector

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan, Oman agree to strength ties in aviation sector

Pakistan and Oman on Thursday agreed to further strengthen relations in the field of Aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Oman on Thursday agreed to further strengthen relations in the field of Aviation sector.

The agreement reached during a meeting of Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Ali Sheikh Muhammad Omar Ahmed Sultanat of Oman's Ambassador to Pakistan who called on him here, said a press release.

The minister said that Pakistan and Oman were brotherly countries. "Our relations were warm and cordial based on trust and respect" he added.

Ali Sheikh Muhammad Omar Ahmad said that Oman was keen to enhance ties with Pakistan.

Interestingly� Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Oman was initialed in December 1972. The ASA stipulates multiple airlines designation. PIA and Airblue were the designated carriers of Pakistan while Oman Air and Salam Air were the designated carriers of Oman.

Discussions were held in 1992, 1993, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

The present operational frequencies were agreed during talks in 2012 the frequencies fir Pakistan include 2600 weekly seats from Karachi to Oman,7 weekly frequencies from Turbat to Oman, 7 weekly frequencies from Islamabad to Oman,16 weekly frequencies to northern gateways to Oman with the condition to not operate more than 10 frequencies from any one point and unlimited frequencies from Gwadar to Oman.

While in case of Oman there were 2600 weekly seats from Oman to Karachi ,7, weekly frequencies from Oman to Turbat , 7, weekly frequencies from Oman to Islamabad ,16 weekly frequencies to northern gateways to Oman with the condition to not operate more than 10 frequencies to/from any one point and unlimited frequencies from Oman to Gwadar.

On the other hand, open skies for cargo operations between points in Oman and points in Pakistan on 3rd, 4th and 5th freedom traffic on any intermediate and beyond points.

