Pakistan, Oman For Increasing Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Oman on Monday reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Both sides also underscored the need to further increase cooperation in the areas of trade, defence and culture.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the Omani Chief of Staff of Sultan's Armed Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, who along with the members of his delegation called on the president at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the president said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Oman as the two countries supported each other on various issues at international fora and were bound together by a common religion, history, and cultural heritage.

He informed the delegation that Pakistan offered investment opportunities in various sectors of its economy, particularly agriculture.

He said that cooperation in the agriculture sector was highly important for the food security needs of the two countries.

He also suggested to start a ferry service between Gwadar and Muscat to bring the two countries further closer.

The meeting admired the leadership of Iran and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the normalization of relations, terming it a significant development for the prosperity of the region.

The two sides also stressed the need to increase high-level contacts to further cement bilateral ties.

The president also briefed the delegation about the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked the Sultanate of Oman for supporting Pakistan's stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

During the meeting, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi highlighted that there was a lot of room for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

He conveyed warm regards of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur to the president and also expressed his heartfelt condolences over yesterday's train accident in which precious human lives were lost.

