Pakistan, Oman Naval Forces express commitment to further expand collaborations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising its ships Rahnaward, Gwadar, and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Dasht visited Muscat, Oman as part of Overseas Deployment.Upon arrival at Muscat port, the visiting Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ships were extended warm welcome by Royal Navy of Oman.

During stay at the port, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of visiting ships called on Director General Operations and Plans at Headquarters of the Chief of Staff of Sultan's Armed Forces and Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Wudam.Both sides displayed commitment and desire to further augment and expand naval collaborations in various domains.