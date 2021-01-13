UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Oman Should Benefit From Each Other's Experiences: Dr Asif Tanveer

Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Oman are enjoying exemplary bilateral ties due to which both the countries should get benefit from each others experiences in agriculture, academia, research and other areas of mutual concerns, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

He was talking at a gift-receiving ceremony from Oman as the Sultan of Oman had gifted a complete 5 volume set of mango Encyclopedia to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad for students, researchers and faculty members.

Dr Asif thanked the Sultan of Oman for the valuable gift which would help the campus community get the updated knowledge about the mangoes.

He said the mangoes encyclopedia would be kept at the Main library for students.

He said around 30 per cent of Omanis originate from Pakistan's province of Baluchistan. These people had settled in Oman after migrating from Baluchistan 100 years ago. He added that a joint working group must be constituted to further boost up ties between the two countries.

On the occasion, UAF Registrar Umar Saeed said the university was grateful for Oman over the gift and hoped that bilateral ties would further strengthen in the areas of academia and research. He said the university was making all-out efforts to conduct tangible research work.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director Horticulture Dr AmanullahMalik and other notables attended the ceremony.

