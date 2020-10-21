Pakistan, Oman sign MoU of Military Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):The Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Sultanate of Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of "Military Cooperation" between the two friendly countries at the premises of the Ministry of Defence Complex, Muscat.

Ambassador, Islamic Republic Pakistan HE K. K.

Ahsan Wagan and Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman Muhammad bin Nasir bin Muhammad Alrasbithe signed the MoU, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

The aforesaid MoU aims to frame the aspects of military cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in a way that enhances the existing cooperation and serves the common interests of the two friendly countries.

The MoU would surely contribute towards further strengthening Pak-Oman bilateral diplomatic relations in general and military cooperation in particular.