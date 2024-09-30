Open Menu

Pakistan, Oman To Promote Interfaith Harmony, Peace Through Dialogue: Salik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan, Oman to promote interfaith harmony, peace through dialogue: Salik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has emphasized the need for Pakistan and Oman to work together in promoting religious harmony, peace, and tolerance through interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

Speaking during his three-day visit to Oman, he made these remarks during a meeting with his Omani counterpart Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Said bin Khalfan Al Mamari.

Salik said the challenges faced by the Muslim world today require the promotion of unity, tolerance, and religious harmony. He stressed the importance of unity among Muslim countries, particularly in the current global context, which demands efforts to promote harmony, tolerance, and peace. He highlighted that dialogue between religions and civilizations is essential for global peace, and that respect and tolerance are integral to Islamic teachings.

Salik lauded Oman’s security forces for their swift response following the attack on a mosque in Muscat in July, which prevented further escalation.

He also proposed initiatives for exchanges between religious scholars and experts, to deepen the understanding of Islamic teachings through joint conferences and seminars on key religious topics.

Salik further suggested establishing student exchange programmes between religious institutions of both countries, focusing on the study of Shariah, Quranic teachings, and Islamic history.

The two officials discussed various proposals to address growing trends of religious intolerance, terrorism, and sectarianism, while also fostering peace and interfaith harmony. During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in countering extremism and promoting interfaith harmony. They agreed on potential cooperation to improve the curriculum of religious schools (madrasas) in line with contemporary Islamic teachings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack World Exchange Student Oman Visit Muscat July Mosque Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

2 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

2 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

2 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

2 hours ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

2 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

2 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

3 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan