Pakistan, Oman To Promote Interfaith Harmony, Peace Through Dialogue: Salik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has emphasized the need for Pakistan and Oman to work together in promoting religious harmony, peace, and tolerance through interfaith and intercultural dialogue.
Speaking during his three-day visit to Oman, he made these remarks during a meeting with his Omani counterpart Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Said bin Khalfan Al Mamari.
Salik said the challenges faced by the Muslim world today require the promotion of unity, tolerance, and religious harmony. He stressed the importance of unity among Muslim countries, particularly in the current global context, which demands efforts to promote harmony, tolerance, and peace. He highlighted that dialogue between religions and civilizations is essential for global peace, and that respect and tolerance are integral to Islamic teachings.
Salik lauded Oman’s security forces for their swift response following the attack on a mosque in Muscat in July, which prevented further escalation.
He also proposed initiatives for exchanges between religious scholars and experts, to deepen the understanding of Islamic teachings through joint conferences and seminars on key religious topics.
Salik further suggested establishing student exchange programmes between religious institutions of both countries, focusing on the study of Shariah, Quranic teachings, and Islamic history.
The two officials discussed various proposals to address growing trends of religious intolerance, terrorism, and sectarianism, while also fostering peace and interfaith harmony. During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in countering extremism and promoting interfaith harmony. They agreed on potential cooperation to improve the curriculum of religious schools (madrasas) in line with contemporary Islamic teachings.
