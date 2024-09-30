Pakistan, Oman to strengthen interfaith harmony through MoUs, bilateral cooperation: Salik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday emphasized the need for Pakistan and Oman to work together in promoting peace, education, religious harmony, and the eradication of Islamophobia.

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Dr. Kahlan Al-Kharousi.

Salik highlighted that fostering interfaith harmony was a key characteristic of Pakistani society and a top priority for the government. He reiterated that promoting interfaith harmony was not only a hallmark of Pakistan but also central to the government’s agenda.

Salik said Pakistan and Oman shared deep cultural, historical, and religious ties, making their collaboration in religious education and the exchange of scholars and important texts.

He stressed the importance of highlighting shared human values across different religions and working together to advance religious tolerance.

Salik said the two countries were also prepared to formalize their cooperation through memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and other bilateral agreements.

Both sides agreed on the importance of mutual efforts to promote global peace, education, and religious tolerance, and pledged to collaborate on these fronts. They reaffirmed their commitment to promoting interfaith harmony through joint efforts.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Oman, Imran Ali Chaudhry, was also present during the meeting. The minister's three-day visit to Oman included meetings with the country’s political and religious leaders.