Pakistan on course to achieving objectives of independence: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said having gone through a series of trials and tribulations, Pakistan was now traversing a democratic path to fulfill the objectives of its independence and consolidating gains.

Speaking at a get-together with the foreign media organized as part of Pakistan's Independence Day festivities, he said the emergence of Pakistan on the world map on August 14, 1947 was a significant event of the 20th Century, made possible by the courageous leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said a resolution that was passed on March 23, 1940, making a demand for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, turned into a reality just seven years later.

Shibli Faraz said celebrating the independence day had a special significance for any nation. "The occasion provides an opportunity to us as a nation to ponder over the past and to reaffirm our pledge to pursue the objectives envisioned by the founding fathers with complete commitment and resolve. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our brothers and sisters, who had made sacrifices and laid their lives for gaining independence." He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are engaged in fighting the challenges with an unswerving commitment. A process of path correction and giving the country a system of governance which conforms to the ideals and objectives of independence has been set rolling, backed by the wholehearted support of the nation." He said the government was focused on managing the national economy in a most efficient and effective manner, both at the macro and micro levels, to achieve higher sustainable and inclusive economic growth. It had also taken initiatives on the fiscal, monetary and exchange rate side for stabilization along with implementing medium to long-run measures for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Implementation of the agenda would put the economy on a higher growth trajectory, he added.

About the handling of the corona virus , he said Pakistan's preparation and response to COVID-19 has been one of the best in the world. With the grace of God and hard work, the government had been able to contain the disease through timely decisions, smart lockdown strategy, SOPs implementation, and trace, test and quarantine strategy. "We have tried to ramp up the health system capacity and have undertaken close monitoring of the situation and appropriate decision making at national level".

He said he would like to quote UN General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir here: "Pakistan has been a good example for the world with its pandemic-related policies.

The figures show that Pakistan has done better than other countries in the world and I am happy to observe it with my own eyes." The minister said he would like to avail the opportunity to state that while celebrating their independence day the people of Pakistan should also feel the sufferings of their brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who were living under inhuman conditions due to the siege and complete lockdown in the valley and were also bearing the brunt of the brutalities of the Indian security forces in the form of extra-judicial killings.

He called upon the media, and through media, the world community, to project the Kashmir cause in the manner it deserved.

He felicitated all the Pakistanis at home and living abroad on the 74th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan.

Earlier in his welcome address, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani said August 14,1947 was the day when Pakistan became independent as a result of the struggle and sacrifices of Muslims of the sub-continent. This day was celebrated with great fervour, zeal and patriotism not only within Pakistan but also in the world wherever Pakistanis resided.

Recalling the history, he said Pakistan started with minimum of resources and a difficult neighbour, with unfinished disputes of partition. He quoted Quaid-e-Azam, who said in his address on 11 October 1947: "I had no illusion about the hard work that awaited us and the difficulties that had to be overcome. I was, however, fortified by the knowledge that I could count upon the unstilted support of all Muslims and also the minorities whose co-operation we could win over by fair-nay, generous-treatment." The Secretary Information said in the same speech the Quaid had encouraged his people by saying: "God has given us a grand opportunity to show our worth as architects of a new State; let it not be said that we did not prove equal to the task." He said today standing here after 73 years of independence he was proud to say that the Pakistani nation had left its mark in many disciplines and areas.

He also urged the foreign media to enjoy Independence Day celebrations, lighting on the buildings, white and green colours of flags on roads, beats of national songs and taste of Pakistani food, and project to the world the true colours of Pakistan.

Later, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz also cut a cake in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day.