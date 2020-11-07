Pakistan on its way to become a welfare state: PM

HAFIZABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while recounting his government's pro-poor initiatives like health insurance card, shelter homes and housing loans, said on Saturday the journey to develop Pakistan as a welfare state had started.

Addressing a public gathering here after breaking ground of the Hafizabad University and a 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for the city, the prime minister resolved that the government would uplift all the areas facing neglect in the past.

Earlier, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Member of the National Assembly Shaukat Bhatti and other party leaders, the prime minister unveiled plaques of the development projects.

Imran Khan announced that the Punjab government had decided to extend health insurance facility to 50 percent of the provincial population by the current year end and whole of the province by next year.

The Sehat Insaf Card facility, he said, would give a confidence to the low-income groups for having an insurance cover of Rs 1 million for medical treatment of a family at public and private hospitals.

"This is happening first time in Pakistan's 73 years history. Even the developed countries do not have such a facility as being provided to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the prime minister remarked.

He said the initiative would also lead to the development of private hospitals network across the two provinces because the people with the insurance facility would be confidently visiting the private hospitals for medical treatment.

He said besides building shelter homes for down-and-out people, the government had also launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to make the banks give easy loan to even low-income people for building their own homes.

The loan would be available at only 5pc mark-up rate easily affordable for the beneficiaries to pay it back out of the amount they had been paying for house rent, he added.

"Many people had been talking of 'Roti, Kapra aur Makan' (food, clothing and shelter), but now for the first time, they (poor) will get home," he remarked.

