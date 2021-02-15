UrduPoint.com
Pakistan On Its Way Towards Development, Progress: President Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

Pakistan is fast on its way to emerge as an economic hub in the region, said President Arif Alvi in a meeting with the members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) here on Monday

Efforts to transform the country from geo-strategic to geo-economic hub through optimum promotion of the country's potential, in terms of available resources, on sound lines were cited as factors to catapult the country and its people towards a bright future.

According to a PID press release President Alvi in this context also referred to the ease of doing business concept adopted by the government and its clear approach towards empowerment of youth through training on modern lines and in accordance to present day needs.

President of Pakistan was said to had also acknowledged contribution of OICCI and cited its focus on human resource investment , care towards protection of ecology and efficient conservation of nature along with adequate attention towards realization of its corporate social responsibilities to be highly commendable.

He emphasized that these ought to be replicated by all local and foreign investors.

The President further underscored need to facilitate women of the country, comprising a significant proportion of population to emerge as a partners in the national development through proper opportunities.

There is need to empower all segments of our people and develop a strong culture of inclusiveness, said Alvi.

OICCI's CSR Report for 2020 was also launched on the occasion. The organization with 200 members,from 35 different countries and 14 distinct sectors of trade was said to be playing an important role in socio-economic development of Pakistan.

OICCI members were said to had invested about 08 billion PKR on CSR related activities and having reached out around 62 million beneficiaries, whereas 63% of its members were focused on gender equality and that it alsoalso contributed a sizable amount to fight covid-19.

Irfan Siddique, Haroon Rasheed, Ghiasuddin Khan, Abdul Aleem and other OICCI members were present on the occasion.

