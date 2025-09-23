Pakistan on path digital transformation: IT Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said Pakistan is moving towards economic stability and digital transformation.

According to a private news channel, she said that the IT sector emerging as the backbone of the national economy.

She said that the overall economic outlook has brightened, and we are heading towards growth and prosperity.

Pakistan’s IT performance had gained international recognition over the past two years, with 24% annual internet growth, a 100% rise in multiple IT segments, and improved women’s financial inclusion, she added.

She further said that international companies were being encouraged to market Pakistan’s IT potential globally, ensuring the country fully benefited from the digital revolution.