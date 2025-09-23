Pakistan On Path Digital Transformation: IT Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said Pakistan is moving towards economic stability and digital transformation.
According to a private news channel, she said that the IT sector emerging as the backbone of the national economy.
She said that the overall economic outlook has brightened, and we are heading towards growth and prosperity.
Pakistan’s IT performance had gained international recognition over the past two years, with 24% annual internet growth, a 100% rise in multiple IT segments, and improved women’s financial inclusion, she added.
She further said that international companies were being encouraged to market Pakistan’s IT potential globally, ensuring the country fully benefited from the digital revolution.
Recent Stories
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national priorities
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Afghan refugees must go back: Asif16 seconds ago
-
PM seeks stronger bilateral ties with Kuwait in various sectors17 seconds ago
-
Pakistan on path digital transformation: IT Minister23 seconds ago
-
PPP to remain voice of flood victims: Shazia Mari10 minutes ago
-
Oppostion in KP Assembly criticizes Govt for deforestation, delays in roads construction10 minutes ago
-
Governor inaugurates Pashtu Digitalization Project on Culture Day in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
Musadik for adopting better planning to address challenges of climate change10 minutes ago
-
PCF hosts 3rd Climate Youth Summit 202510 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, FBR Chairman discuss taxpayer facilitation, reforms20 minutes ago
-
Rabi-us-Sani to begin Thursday as new crescent moon not sighted20 minutes ago
-
Law minister congratulates Saudia Arabia on National Day20 minutes ago
-
Welfare groups distribute over 7,300 tons humanitarian aid in flood hit areas:NDMA30 minutes ago