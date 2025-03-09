Pakistan On Path Of Economic Stability: Aleem
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the economic development and strength of Pakistan is the true guarantee for our survival as the country is on the path to stability.
He made these remarks in a meeting with Members of the Punjab Assembly, said that the growing importance of Pakistan on the global level is a positive development and in future our country will continue to gain recognition in the international community, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
The minister further said that strengthening the economy brings numerous positive outcomes including relief for the common man a reduction in inflation and other favorable economic indicators all of which are made possible by a stable economy.
In his conversation, Aleem Khan stressed that making the country safe and eliminating terrorism is a top priority.
On the occasion, the minister was called on by Members of the Punjab Assembly including MPA & Vice Chairmen PHA Ghazali Saleem Butt and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena. They discussed the current national and political situation as well as developmental matters.
Member of the Punjab Assembly and Ghazali Saleem Butt consulted with the Federal Minister about the ongoing development projects in NA-117 and PP-146.
Aleem Khan emphasized the importance of implementing long-term and sustainable solutions for the problems beings faced by citizens. He also highlighted the need for ensuring proper utilization of funds in development projects.
