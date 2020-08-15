Pakistan on path to achieve economic prosperity: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said Pakistan was on the path to achieve economic prosperity and rise as a developed nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said Pakistan was on the path to achieve economic prosperity and rise as a developed nation.

Speaking at the oath taking ceremony of a welfare organisation Khubaib foundation here, he said as compared to other countries, Pakistan overcame the issue of coronavirus pretty well.

He said every citizen was an asset of the country and he should come forward and contribute for progress of the nation.

He said many welfare organisations were working in Pakistan for the well being of children.

He said commitment and sincerity was needed to undertake steps for progress of special children in life.

He recalled he joined Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) in 1996 and remained with Prime Minister Imran Khan for more than two decades because of his commitment and focus on his goal.

He said laws made by the PTI government were protecting the rights of under privileged sections of the society.

He thanked Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan for his initiatives to work for welfare of special and orphaned children.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Malaika Bukhari appreciated the efforts of Khubaib Foundation for providing education and health facilities for special children.

She said the manifesto of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon ensuring fundamental rights for children with disabilities as guaranteed in the constitution and law.

She said Pakistani laws and system had provided an environment where special people could avail jobs and other facilities.

Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan shed light on the work done by his foundation.

Zala Qaiser, daughter of Speaker National Assembly, who was nominated as the ambassador of Khubaib Foundation vowed to work for the cause of special children.

She thanked her father Asad Qaiser for his wholehearted support to her and for giving her confidence to voice opinion in support of special children.