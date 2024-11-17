Pakistan On Path To Economic Stability With Key Reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) State Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik, said on Sunday that Pakistan’s significant progress toward economic stability.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government was remain committed to achieving long-term economic stability under the Prime Minister’s leadership. The inflation has dropped to single digits and all key economic indicators are showing positive trends, he added.
He stated that foreign exchange reserves are improving, policy rates have decreased, and inflation has plummeted from 38% to 7%.
The IMF has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic revival and commended the turnaround, converting a deficit into a surplus in just 14 months.
He said that the government was committed to address structural challenges, ensuring fiscal discipline and broadening the tax net.
For the first time in Pakistan’s economic history, the National Fiscal Pact has been introduced signed by all four provinces, he added.
He lauded the Punjab government for introducing agricultural income tax legislation, terming it a vital step toward formalizing the sector and ensuring equitable contributions.
The minister emphasized that no additional burden would be placed on the salaried class. "Our focus is to bring traders, agriculture land owners and farmers, and untaxed sectors into the tax net while correcting fundamental errors in the economy," he added.
