Pakistan On Path To Progress, All Conspiracies Failed: Rana Mashhood
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has said that Pakistan is firmly on the path to progress and all conspiracies by opponents to derail this journey have failed.
Speaking at an event in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday, Rana Mashhood highlighted the positive outcomes of the government's efforts for economic growth, adding that Türkiye's President will soon visit Pakistan. He also assured the public of more good news in the upcoming budget.
Rana Mashhood credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the government’s positive policies for Pakistan’s achievements, including attracting foreign investment, improving economic indicators, and setting new records in the stock market. He noted that the "Uraan Pakistan Program" will play a pivotal role in the country’s development, as the Prime Minister works tirelessly to resolve national crises.
He further stated that the government is not only focusing on economic stability but also ensuring the provision of basic facilities to improve the quality of life for the common man. According to him, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has consistently led the country out of crises and toward prosperity. He emphasized that inflation control efforts are already benefiting the public and that the PML-N’s tenure is marked by nationwide development projects aimed at public welfare and national progress.
Criticizing the previous government, Rana Mashhood accused it of damaging Pakistan’s ideological foundation, paralyzing national institutions, and harming the country’s global image.
He claimed that actions such as protests against the IMF, calls for civil disobedience, and incitements to chaos had pushed Pakistan to the brink of bankruptcy. However, he said, the current government prevented the country from defaulting and successfully countered these conspiracies.
He also highlighted that the government’s policies to enhance trade and investment have elevated Pakistan’s international standing. Rana Mashhood pointed out that instead of taking loans, the government is prioritizing investment, with both public and private sectors bringing foreign capital into the country to boost prosperity.
Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's dedication to fulfilling the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Rana Mashhood stated that no one can now halt Pakistan’s development. He affirmed that the government's focus remains on ensuring the prosperity of the country and its people, with additional facilities planned for the upcoming budget.
Responding to a question on punishments, he said the judiciary is making decisions based on merit and the constitution. He advised the opposition to address any objections through the courts.
Lastly, Rana Mashhood commended the role of Rescue 1122 in serving humanity, highlighting its transformation into a world-class organization under the leadership of DG Rescue Dr. Rizwan Naseer and the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister. He praised the institution’s capacity-building efforts and its global-standard operations.
Recent Stories
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of female lawyer recovered from canal in Hafizabad5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against unfit vehicles in full swing5 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation continues5 minutes ago
-
QAU leading Pakistan in the TIMES World Subject Ranking 20245 minutes ago
-
Pakistan on path to progress, all conspiracies failed: Rana Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
Mehran University providing education in advanced research , technology: Furqan Lodhi6 minutes ago
-
Police recovered four missing children's, handover to heirs6 minutes ago
-
Building more water reservoirs, restoring wetlands vital for mitigating recurring drought risks16 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,476 injured in 1286 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt will not compromise on single drop of Sindh's water: Barrister Arslan Sheikh16 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM Sindh attended wedding ceremony of former JUI Senator Khalid Mehmood Soomro son26 minutes ago