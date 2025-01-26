Pakistan on path to progress, all conspiracies failed: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has said that Pakistan is firmly on the path to progress and all conspiracies by opponents to derail this journey have failed.

Speaking at an event in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday, Rana Mashhood highlighted the positive outcomes of the government's efforts for economic growth, adding that Türkiye's President will soon visit Pakistan. He also assured the public of more good news in the upcoming budget.

Rana Mashhood credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the government’s positive policies for Pakistan’s achievements, including attracting foreign investment, improving economic indicators, and setting new records in the stock market. He noted that the "Uraan Pakistan Program" will play a pivotal role in the country’s development, as the Prime Minister works tirelessly to resolve national crises.

He further stated that the government is not only focusing on economic stability but also ensuring the provision of basic facilities to improve the quality of life for the common man. According to him, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has consistently led the country out of crises and toward prosperity. He emphasized that inflation control efforts are already benefiting the public and that the PML-N’s tenure is marked by nationwide development projects aimed at public welfare and national progress.

Criticizing the previous government, Rana Mashhood accused it of damaging Pakistan’s ideological foundation, paralyzing national institutions, and harming the country’s global image.

He claimed that actions such as protests against the IMF, calls for civil disobedience, and incitements to chaos had pushed Pakistan to the brink of bankruptcy. However, he said, the current government prevented the country from defaulting and successfully countered these conspiracies.

He also highlighted that the government’s policies to enhance trade and investment have elevated Pakistan’s international standing. Rana Mashhood pointed out that instead of taking loans, the government is prioritizing investment, with both public and private sectors bringing foreign capital into the country to boost prosperity.

Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's dedication to fulfilling the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Rana Mashhood stated that no one can now halt Pakistan’s development. He affirmed that the government's focus remains on ensuring the prosperity of the country and its people, with additional facilities planned for the upcoming budget.

Responding to a question on punishments, he said the judiciary is making decisions based on merit and the constitution. He advised the opposition to address any objections through the courts.

Lastly, Rana Mashhood commended the role of Rescue 1122 in serving humanity, highlighting its transformation into a world-class organization under the leadership of DG Rescue Dr. Rizwan Naseer and the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister. He praised the institution’s capacity-building efforts and its global-standard operations.