Pakistan on path to progress despite PTI’s disruptive tactics: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) approach is rooted in confrontation and hostility, with no faith in political dialogue.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI’s leadership was promoting a violent mindset among the youth.

On PTI's protest call, Iqbal referred to the party's history of violent demonstrations, including attacks on Parliament, state institutions, and ptv and Radio Pakistan's buildings. "This government will not allow any violent mob to disrupt peace or endanger lives and property. The state is committed to safeguarding citizens and maintaining stability," he asserted.

He said that the government has repeatedly urged PTI to join hands in formulating a national agenda within Parliament.

He criticized PTI, and said that the party that once claimed to reject foreign intervention now seeks apologies on international platforms, exposing its duplicity.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic progress, Iqbal said, the country is back on the path of development with improved stock market performance, reduced inflation, increased remittances, and significant foreign policy achievements. However, PTI seems unable to digest these successes and is intent on derailing progress.