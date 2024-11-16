Pakistan On Path To Progress Despite PTI’s Disruptive Tactics: Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) approach is rooted in confrontation and hostility, with no faith in political dialogue.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI’s leadership was promoting a violent mindset among the youth.
On PTI's protest call, Iqbal referred to the party's history of violent demonstrations, including attacks on Parliament, state institutions, and ptv and Radio Pakistan's buildings. "This government will not allow any violent mob to disrupt peace or endanger lives and property. The state is committed to safeguarding citizens and maintaining stability," he asserted.
He said that the government has repeatedly urged PTI to join hands in formulating a national agenda within Parliament.
He criticized PTI, and said that the party that once claimed to reject foreign intervention now seeks apologies on international platforms, exposing its duplicity.
Highlighting Pakistan’s economic progress, Iqbal said, the country is back on the path of development with improved stock market performance, reduced inflation, increased remittances, and significant foreign policy achievements. However, PTI seems unable to digest these successes and is intent on derailing progress.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy fog, smog disrupt traffic across Punjab motorways1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pakistan-Spain bilateral ties32 minutes ago
-
IMF visit shows confidence in economic reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik51 minutes ago
-
Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary52 minutes ago
-
Revitalization of parks, play grounds enhances city's image: Murtaza Wahab1 hour ago
-
Ramesh inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, lauds arrangements for Guru Nanak's Birthday1 hour ago
-
Transfer, posting in Livestock and Fisheries department banned1 hour ago
-
Kashmir's Upper reaches receives season's first snowfall1 hour ago
-
Mayor for providing medical facilities in all areas of city1 hour ago
-
DIG Hyderabad inaugurates renovated police station´s building2 hours ago
-
Bilal directs authorities to run awareness campaign about legal, illegal housing schemes2 hours ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 7m from 301 defaulters2 hours ago