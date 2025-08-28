Open Menu

Pakistan On Path To Progress, Soon To Exit IMF Programme: Rana Mashhood

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving towards stability and development, and the government will soon free the country from the clutches of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He expressed these views on Thursday while addressing the Second International Solar Power Conclave and Solar Excellence Awards ceremony at a local hotel.

Rana Mashhood said the government was taking effective measures to promote solar energy across the country and would fully support companies working in this sector. He added that private investment in solar power was being encouraged to provide affordable electricity to the people. He emphasized that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif were working tirelessly to bring relief to citizens in all sectors.

Highlighting the need for self-reliance, he stressed that focusing on “Made in Pakistan” was crucial for strengthening the country’s economy, boosting exports, and increasing foreign exchange reserves.

He said that whenever the PML-N came to power, it rescued Pakistan from crises, and under the present leadership, each passing day was bringing new prosperity.

Paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, Rana Mashhood said that although India was technologically advanced, Pakistan’s forces had courageously defeated Indian aggression and defended the country with valor, earning global recognition. He credited Pakistan’s victory against India to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s strategy.

He further revealed that during the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to China, discussions would be held on establishing industries in Pakistan, which would open new avenues for development.

Commenting on the economy, Rana Mashhood said that compared to the past, Pakistan’s economic indicators had improved, inflation had significantly decreased, and ordinary citizens were now experiencing a more prosperous life. He expressed confidence that due to effective government measures, Pakistan would soon be able to exit the IMF programme.

