Pakistan On Road To Development, Prosperity: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri here on Tuesday said that the country is on the road to development and prosperity due to successful policies of the incumbent government

In their separate messages on the occasion of Pakistan Day, they said that by awakening the spirit of 1940, people can overcome the current challenges faced by the country.

On this occasion, the Speaker said that the day of March 23 reminds, the nation about the resolution on the basis of which the Muslims of the subcontinent struggled hard to achieve the dream of a separate homeland.

Asad said that hard work and honesty would pave the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

The speaker said that the sacrifices of the Muslims who participated in Tehreek-e-Pakistan would always be remembered. He said that it was the sincere spirit of the Muslims that led to the resolution passed in Lahore on March 23, 1940, which was named as Pakistan Resolution.

He said that it was the resolution and struggle of Quaid_E-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that within a short span of 7 years Pakistan emerged on the map of the world.

The Speaker said that today is the day of renewed commitment that whenever hard times befall the country we will never hesitate to lay down our lives. He urged all political parties to shun their differences and work together for the betterment of the country.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that this day reminds people of Pakistan of the tireless efforts of the Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve Pakistan, due to which nation is enjoying freedom and independence. He said that the sacrifices made for the sake of Pakistan would always be remembered.

