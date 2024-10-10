Pakistan On Road To Sustainable Growth To Materialise G20 Dream: Dar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday citing the government's efforts for economic stability and existing huge potential for investment, said that the country's economy had been put on the road to sustainable growth to achieve the dream of joining the G20 club as soon as possible.
The deputy prime minister, in his keynote address at the Pakistan-Saudi business Forum held here, recalled that in 2017, the country had achieved the status of top 24th economy with 4% inflation, below 2% food inflation, 6% GDP, and highest foreign reserves, pursuing its journey to join the G20 which was derailed due to COVID pandemic and certain internal and external factors.
The Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum was held as a high-level Saudi delegation led by Minister for Investment Engineer Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih is on a three-day visit to Pakistan comprising representatives from a wide spectrum of government agencies and private sector entities. The visit is aimed at exploring investment opportunities and signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) across a variety of sectors.
Ishaq Dra said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep-rooted and time-tested relations, marked by shared history, faith and values.
He thanked the Saudi leadership for unwavering support to Pakistan on multiple occasions, particularly during the recent economic challenges and reiterated that Pakistan was committed to the sovereignty and integrity of the Kingdom and stood shoulder to shoulder with it through thick and thin.
He said that 2.5 million Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom was contributing to the Saudi development and Pakistan's foreign remittances.
Calling it a "pivotal moment" in the history of bilateral ties, the deputy prime minister said the delegation's visit manifested the shared vision and enduring partnership between the two countries.
He apprised the gathering that the incumbent government was making untiring efforts to bring in economic stability, through reforms, widening the tax base, enhancing productivity and competition, and promoting private sector investment besides carrying out the privatization of state-owned enterprises. Moreover, the government was also coming up with an IMF-backed home-grown economy program to regain macroeconomic stability.
He said the difficult and unpopular decisions made by the government were yielding positive results as economic indicators were in the right direction showing reduced inflation, narrowing current account deficit and improved rating making Pakistan more attractive for foreign investment, and building a stronger, more stable economy for the future.
The deputy prime minister underscored Pakistan's potential in sectors such as mining, information technology, agriculture, and renewable energy, inviting Saudi investors to participate in these lucrative opportunities.
He expressed confidence that the engagements during this visit would lead to tangible outcomes, further strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Naqvi condemns attack by 'Khawarij' Terrorists in Tank2 minutes ago
-
Govt financing construction of small, medium, large dams to address water scarcity2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,700 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 lawbreakers with over 5 kg charras12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 65 kg drugs in four operations22 minutes ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan, Torghar organizes Khuli Kutcheries to address public issues31 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjohta32 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House33 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred, three injured in assault on police van42 minutes ago
-
Special meeting on polio campaign held in Haripur51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to transform ties with SA into development partnership: Dr. Musadik52 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes three beggar kids into custody2 hours ago