'Pakistan on track to achieve anti-COVID vaccination targets': Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said Pakistan was successfully on its track to achieve the target of having 70 to 80 per cent of the country's population vaccinated against COVID-19 and subsequently creating herd immunity for the nation.

The government would complete its COVID-19 immunisation programme by end of current year, covering almost 80 percent of its population, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the government has been ensuring transparency in the procurement of vaccines and giving the utmost priority to the National Immunisation Programme.

She said Pakistan has no any shortage of vaccine as local production of vaccine had also been started in the country.

Nausheen Hamid urged the citizens to come forward and get registered themselves as it would help the country get rid off from this virus.

The vaccination and strict implementation of SOPs (standard operating procedures) were main keys to tackle the virus effectively, she added.

Replying to a query, she said the overall coronavirus situation was far better than previous months in Pakistan as the capacity of hospitals was increased, training of frontline health workers was focused, strict implementation of SOPs was being ensured.

She said the government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing its best to overcome the burden of virus as well as economy.