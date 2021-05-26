UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pakistan On Track To Achieve Anti-COVID Vaccination Targets': Nausheen Hamid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

'Pakistan on track to achieve anti-COVID vaccination targets': Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said Pakistan was successfully on its track to achieve the target of having 70 to 80 per cent of the country's population vaccinated against COVID-19 and subsequently creating herd immunity for the nation.

The government would complete its COVID-19 immunisation programme by end of current year, covering almost 80 percent of its population, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the government has been ensuring transparency in the procurement of vaccines and giving the utmost priority to the National Immunisation Programme.

She said Pakistan has no any shortage of vaccine as local production of vaccine had also been started in the country.

Nausheen Hamid urged the citizens to come forward and get registered themselves as it would help the country get rid off from this virus.

The vaccination and strict implementation of SOPs (standard operating procedures) were main keys to tackle the virus effectively, she added.

Replying to a query, she said the overall coronavirus situation was far better than previous months in Pakistan as the capacity of hospitals was increased, training of frontline health workers was focused, strict implementation of SOPs was being ensured.

She said the government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing its best to overcome the burden of virus as well as economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Immunity From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dacoits gang-rape bride; loot gold, cash

1 minute ago

70 years of Pak-China ties-themed photo exhibition ..

1 minute ago

133 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

1 minute ago

PPP considers Shehbaz's stance as that of PML-N: s ..

7 minutes ago

Provincial minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi inaugu ..

40 minutes ago

Kremlin says no reason to disbelieve Lukashenko ai ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.