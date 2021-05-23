Pakistan on track to meet renewable energy targets by year 2030: Amin Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said that Pakistan would become the world's best example in green energy revolution as government was well on track to meet the renewable energy targets by 2030 and will raise it to 60% through renewable resources.

Pakistan was encouraging private sector investment in renewable energy projects to reach its clean energy goal by 2030 and it would produce 60 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, he said this while talking to ptv news.

The SAPM said "green Pakistan" vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan aims to transform country into lush green land with a clean environment for people and it was topmost priority of the government.

Amin said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to the challenge of initiating a green recovery through ecosystem restoration to protect nature and create much needed green employment.

"Pakistan has made remarkable progress in recent years, bringing electricity connections and impressively scaling up the use of renewable energy, particularly solar," he added.

He said Pakistan also set to approve its first ever National Forest Policy which aims to protect and promote the wise use of national forests, protected areas, natural habitats and watersheds.

These ecological zones have immense significance and their restoration can improve livelihoods and human welfare, he added.

Talking about Food Security, he said Pakistan initially with 8 districts has been adopting the policy of climate-smart agriculture (CSA) to achieve food security and broader development goals under a changing climate and increasing food demand.

He said government was taking revolutionary steps to develop technologies to address climate-change issues in country, adding, the climate smart agriculture would help increase sustainable productivity, strengthen farmers' resilience, reduce agriculture's greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.

The project aims to increase the income of households through enhancing employment potential and increasing agriculture productivity and production.

Replying to a question about Agriculture land, he said to fight against overpopulation, vertical cities were the best solution and vertical cities could accommodate thousands of people in a building that could save the agriculture land.

He said all housing societies have to get a regular NOC from the government before starting their projects on agricultural land, adding that housing projects on non-productive, barren lands were preferred to reduce pressure on agricultural lands which would safe food baskets.

He said PM Imran khan was also focusing on cities' Master plans and introducing Kissan Dost policies.

Amin said Pakistan's economy performed beyond expectations with all major macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend amid the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a 4per cent GDP growth rate this fiscal year.

PM Imran Khan's 10 billion tsunami tree project would also helpful in achieving environmental goals, adding, the measures were being taken under the PM's vision for Clean Green Pakistan include nation-wide massive tree plantation and protection activities, promotion of renewable energy, shelving of coal-based energy projects, promotion of electric vehicles, mass transit system, establishment of new national parks and protection of forests.