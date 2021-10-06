ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday told that the country was on the path of easily surpassing the previous year's production statistics of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize recorded at 27.5 Million Tons (MT), 8.4 MT, 81 MT and 8.4 MT, respectively.

The Prime Minister was told this by Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him here and apprised him of the encouraging trends so far regarding the production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize crops.

He was told that by September 30, 2021 Pakistan has achieved the production of 38.

5 million cotton bales, which was higher from 27 million bales realized in the corresponding period of previous year.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of the Ministry of National Food Security, which was determined to achieve the record export targets of mangoes and citrus fruit at 150,000 tons and 463,000 tons, respectively.

He also appreciated the efforts of officials concerned for achieving the historic growth and export targets in agriculture sector.