Pakistan Only Country Created In Name Of Islam: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq praised Pakistan on the occasion of its 78th Independence Day on Wednesday, saying that it was the only country in the world which was founded on Islamic ideology.

Speaking at the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony, the AJK PM emphasized the unifying power of islam, bringing together diverse nationalities under one banner.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan's founding fathers and those who continue to defend the nation.

Highlighting the deep bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, the PM asserted, "We are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours."

He recalled Pakistan's role in sheltering Kashmiri refugees after the 1947 massacre in Jammu, offering them equal rights and opportunities.

Anwar ul Haq condemned India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing Pakistan's unwavering support for the disputed territory.

He praised Pakistan's efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and expose Indian atrocities in the region.

The PM also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's consistent support for the Kashmir cause including recent economic assistance to Azad Kashmir.

He commended the Pakistan Army's commitment to defending the country and eradicating terrorism, highlighting the stark contrast between Pakistani forces protecting Kashmiris and the Indian occupation forces known for their brutality.

Anwar ul Haq condemned India's revocation of Article 35-A, which he said aimed to turn the Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority.

He also criticized the imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and the crackdown on dissent.

Despite the current situation, the PM expressed confidence that India's presence in Kashmir would eventually end, allowing Kashmiris to achieve the dream of their forefathers.

