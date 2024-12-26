Pakistan Only Country With 3 Branches Of Pak-Turk Culture Center; Says Dr Halil Toker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Yunus Emre Institute Country Director Professor Dr. Halil Toker Thursday said that Pakistan was only the country where three branches of the Pak-Turk Culture Center had been established
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Yunus Emre Institute Country Director Professor Dr. Halil Toker Thursday said that Pakistan was only the country where three branches of the Pak-Turk Culture Center had been established.
He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Yunus Emre Institute, Turkish Culture Center, at Allama Iqbal Open University.
"Pakistan and Turkiye share almost common culture, religion, and values," Dr. Halil Toker shared proudly.
"We are teaching the Turkish language to students who have plans to go to Turkiye so they will not face any language barrier there," he informed.
"We are also teaching archery and calligraphy classes," he added.
"Yunus Emre Institute is providing scholarships to PhD scholars, and they will research the common values of Pakistan and Turkiye," Toker concluded.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh underscored the transformative power of education in nation-building, citing examples such as China, which lifted 700 million people out of poverty through education.
"It is heartening to see that 50% of university students in Pakistan are female. However, the fact that 26 million children are still out of school is a stark reminder of the challenges we face. Institutions like AIOU are making significant contributions toward bridging this gap and fostering educational inclusivity," he stated.
He praised the establishment of the Yunus Emre Institute at AIOU as a milestone in strengthening cultural and educational ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.
"The Yunus Emre Institute has a global reputation for promoting Turkish language, culture, and the shared Turkish-Islamic heritage. This collaboration with AIOU will undoubtedly deepen the historic bonds between our two nations and open new avenues for cultural and academic exchange," he added.
The Ambassador of Turkiye Dr. Irfan Naziroglu expressed his gratitude to AIOU for hosting the Institute, which will introduce Turkish culture and language to Pakistani students and scholars.
"This partnership is a testament to the enduring friendship and shared values between Türkiye and Pakistan," he remarked.
The Vice Chancellor of AIOU Nasir Mahmood highlighted the university's commitment to fostering global partnerships and inclusive education. He expressed optimism that the Yunus Emre Institute would enrich the academic and cultural environment of the university and enable students to explore Turkish heritage and its profound influence on Islamic civilization.
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar also spoke on the occasion.
The event concluded with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the Institute's facilities, showcasing its state-of-the-art resources for language and cultural education.
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, inaugurated the Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan Chapter at AIOU.
He was accompanied by Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, and a distinguished gathering of academia, diplomats, and cultural enthusiasts.
Shields and Calligraphy frames were also distributed among the honourable guests.
It is to mention here that Yunus Emre Institute, operating under the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Türkiye, has over 90 branches across five continents. The newly established branch at AIOU is expected to become a hub for cultural and linguistic exchange, furthering the mission of unity and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Türkiye.
\395
Recent Stories
493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
ICCI focuses on strengthing Industry-academia linkages: Abdul Rehman Siddiqu ..
LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours
LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day
Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Halil ..
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza
Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025
From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakistan's diplomacy focused peace, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day2 minutes ago
-
Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Halil Toker2 minutes ago
-
Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan15 minutes ago
-
Speakers highlight religious tolerance as key to peaceful society18 minutes ago
-
Cold weather boosts demand for fish18 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan27 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, 2 liquor suppliers28 minutes ago
-
PITB conducts training for waste management companies28 minutes ago
-
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as acting CJ28 minutes ago