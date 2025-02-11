Pakistan open for business with aim to emerge prime destination for global investors : PM

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with prominent American entrepreneur and investor Gentry Beach in Dubai to bolster foreign investment.
The meeting, aimed at strengthening economic ties and exploring investment opportunities, highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a prime destination for global investors, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan offered vast opportunities for investment across various sectors. He assured that the government was prioritizing measures to facilitate foreign investors and ease of doing business.
“This is the most opportune time for foreign investors to benefit from the investment opportunities available in Pakistan,” the prime minister stated.
The prime minister also highlighted the positive impact of government policies, including reduced interest rates, which have spurred business growth and created new employment opportunities.
He reiterated the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States, expressing mutual commitment to enhancing trade and investment ties.
Gentry Beach, a well-known figure in the global business community, praised Pakistan’s economic stability under the prime minister’s leadership.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Pakistan, Beach commended the government’s investor-friendly policies and expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities across multiple sectors. “I am eager to move forward with my investment plans in Pakistan at the earliest,” Beach said during the meeting.
The high-profile meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
