Pakistan Open To Neutral Probe Into Pahalgam Incident: Defence Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s call for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Islamabad is open to any neutral inquiry mechanism, including a United Nations commission or a joint probe by countries having relations with both India and Pakistan.
The minister said, “Pakistan's offer for an impartial international investigation still stands. Whether it’s an UN-led commission or a joint inquiry by two or three neutral countries with expertise, we are ready. India must also come forward if it has nothing to hide.
”
He said that India is avoiding an independent inquiry due to fears that inconvenient facts may emerge.
“Voices questioning the credibility of India's claims are rising from within. No international forum has endorsed their narrative; instead, serious questions are being raised globally,” he added.
Answering a question, he said that desperation is evident in New Delhi. Modi's actions driven by political motives, power hunger, and Hindutva ideology pose a serious threat to regional stability. He warned that any military misadventure by India would be met with a “swift and forceful response”.
