Pakistan Open To Receive Its Stranded Citizens Through Wagah Border

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan open to receive its stranded citizens through Wagah border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Pakistan on Friday announced that it was open to receiving its stranded citizens through the Wagah border in case the Indian authorities allow them to cross the point from their side.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement that the Wagah border would remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well.

Responding to the media queries about the availability of the Wagah Border crossing for Pakistani citizens returning from India, he said that the Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens was creating serious humanitarian challenges.

"Many patients, with fragile health, had to return to Pakistan without completing their treatment.

Furthermore, there are reports of families being split and children being separated from one of their parents," he added.

The spokesperson said that the last date to cross over through the Wagah-Attari border was April 30, 2025. In that context, we are aware of the media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals are stranded at Attari.

"We are open to receiving our citizens in case the Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side. The Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well," the spokesperson added.

