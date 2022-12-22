UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Opens 11 PoR Centres To Facilitate Afghan Refugees

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Pakistan opens 11 PoR Centres to facilitate Afghan refugees

Pakistan has operationalized eleven Proof of Registration (PoR) card modification centers across the country in order to facilitate the Afghan refugees in collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan has operationalized eleven Proof of Registration (PoR) card modification centers across the country in order to facilitate the Afghan refugees in collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The centres located in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Nowshera, Mianwali, Lower Dir, Haripur and Kohat will serve Afghan refugees who hold cards with an expiry date till June 2023, said a press release on Thursday.

The PCM centers would update, correct and modify information pertaining to the PoR card holders which was run by Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Chief Project Officer for NADRA Gohar Ahmed, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (HQ) Farid Ullah Jan and the UNHCR Representative in Pakistan Noriko Yoshida formally inaugurated the Center in the Federal Capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Gohar Ahmed that the PCM operations had been extended to nationwide sites, equipped with 80 counters and 140 IT professionals to serve Afghan citizens more effectively.

"By virtue of support from UNHCR and other development partners, PoR cardholders can register their newborn children and obtain a birth certificate," he added.

In brief remarks, Farid Ullah Jan said it was a landmark achievement that the data of Afghan refugees were verified and updated during the DRIVE exercise conducted last year, and extended his appreciation to the donor community for their continued support. He expressed the hope that the PCM centres will enable refugees to get swift services in their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the UNHCR Representative underscored the significance of the identity document which grants legal status and protected Afghan refugees from arbitrary detention and deportation during their stay in Pakistan as well as provided access to essential services.

"It is important for Afghan refugees to hold updated cards that will help ensure access to health, education and other facilities," she said.

Pakistan hosts some 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees who are holding PoR cards.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Education Kohat Nowshera Mianwali Dir Haripur June From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Sports Department Punjab organizes awareness progr ..

Sports Department Punjab organizes awareness programme

4 minutes ago
 New Archbishop of Cyprus to Be Elected on December ..

New Archbishop of Cyprus to Be Elected on December 24 - Holy Synod

4 minutes ago
 European Council, Commission Heads May Hold Summit ..

European Council, Commission Heads May Hold Summit With Zelenskyy on February 3 ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor urges universities to ensure transparency ..

Governor urges universities to ensure transparency in appointments to avoid liti ..

4 minutes ago
 Aqeel, Shoaib advance to semi-finals of Begum Kuls ..

Aqeel, Shoaib advance to semi-finals of Begum Kulsum National Ranking Tennis Tou ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senators Closer to Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bi ..

US Senators Closer to Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill But 'Still Not There' - Sch ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.