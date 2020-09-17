UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Opens Criminal Investigations Into 50 Pilots Over False Licenses - Reuters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched criminal investigations into 50 pilots and five civil aviation officials on suspicion of falsification of licenses, Reuters reported, citing government sources and cabinet meeting minutes.

Earlier, the country's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the Pakistani authorities would ban 262 pilots, including 141 pilots of Pakistan International Airlines, because their flight licenses were dubious.

The minister said these pilots could have faked the results of one to eight tests.

A notice to one of the pilots seen by the news agency said the FIA was probing "alleged corruption, violations, malpractices in (the) issuance of flight crew licenses."

"The cabinet was told that FIA has opened proceedings into the pilots whose licenses were revoked, and the civil aviation officials who connived with them," according to the minutes from the meeting cited by Reuters.

