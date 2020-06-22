UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Opens Ghulam Khan Terminal For Bilateral Trade With Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Pakistan opens Ghulam Khan Terminal for bilateral trade with Afghanistan

The government of Pakistan has decided to open the third border terminal at Ghulam Khan on Monday (today) for bilateral trade and to allow transit trade and import from Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border terminals as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Pakistan has decided to open the third border terminal at Ghulam Khan on Monday (today) for bilateral trade and to allow transit trade and import from Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border terminals as well.

"This arrangement on trade will be in operation for 6 days a week. Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals. These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release the other day said.

The decision was made keeping in view of both countries' desire to further increase mutual trade, strong fraternal ties and upon the renewed Afghan Government's request, the press release added.

"The opening of Ghulam Khan border crossing terminal and allowing imports from Afghanistan reflects Pakistan's resolve to help Afghanistan and facilitate its trade. Pakistan is a major trading partner of Afghanistan and largest market for Afghan exports. The opening of Gwadar Port for Afghanistan's export and import has further strengthened trade linkages between the two countries," it added.

The foreign office said Pakistan would continue to support a peaceful and economically stable Afghanistan.

Earlier, on the request of Government of Afghanistan and based on our brotherly ties and humanitarian consideration for sustenance of the fraternal people of Afghanistan, Pakistan had opened its two border terminals at Torkham and Chaman for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office Exports Import Gwadar Chaman Border Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Huawei Permitted to Build 400-Million-Pound Resear ..

39 minutes ago

Shah urges free treatment of corona hit people

1 second ago

Spyware by Israel's NSO used against journalist: A ..

3 seconds ago

SUC condoles Talib Jauhari's demise

4 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

3 minutes ago

Ladakh opens a new vista for Kashmir, new window f ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.