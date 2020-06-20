UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Opens Third Afghan Border Terminal

Pakistan opens third Afghan border terminal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan has decided that with effect from June 22, the third border terminal at Ghulam Khan will be opened for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to allow transit trade and import from Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border terminals as well.

Earlier, Pakistan had opened its two border terminals at Torkham and Chaman for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan.

According to press release of foreign office spokesperson on Saturday, the decision was taken, keeping in view both countries' desire to further increase mutual trade and in view of strong fraternal ties and due to renewed Afghan government's request.

  "This arrangement on trade will be in operation 6 days a week. Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals. These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic "according to press release.

  The opening of Ghulam Khan border crossing terminal and allowing imports from Afghanistan reflects Pakistan's resolve to help Afghanistan and facilitate its trade.

Pakistan is a major trading partner of Afghanistan and largest market for Afghan exports. The opening of Gwadar Port for Afghanistan's export and import has further strengthened trade linkages between the two countries.

