Pakistan Opposes India Joining Extended Troika Format On Afghanistan - Ambassador

Tue 07th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Pakistan does not support the idea of including India in the Extended Troika on Afghanistan, while Iran has yet to respond to its invitation to join the format, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

The Extended Troika includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that discussions have been held on including New Delhi and Tehran in the format.

"About India's joining, I have not seen the statement. There is a standing invitation for Iran to join the Troika Plus whenever it wants. So far, they have not taken a decision to join it ... They have so far not responded, conveyed their interest in joining. But I haven't seen Foreign Minister Lavrov's statement that says that India will join the Troika plus format. For us, India is not a candidate for Troika plus," Khan said.

