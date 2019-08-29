(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said while hailing the Prime Minister Imran Khan decision to observe Kashmir Hour on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government is taking all necessary steps for resolving the decade-long dispute of Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said all the world is witnessing the cruel face of Modi, Pakistan will never leave the Kashmir alone at this crucial time and will take every possible step till the solution of the dispute.

Fawad asked the nation to come forward tomorrow, the Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as it would give a strong message, across the globe, of Pakistan's sincerity and seriousness.

Responding to a question he said PM Imran Khan, Chief Ministers along with all the parliamentarians would lead the nation by coming in front of their respective Secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses would remain out of their offices, houses, markets and malls to gather in the nearby streets all over the country.