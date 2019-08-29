UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Opting All Possible Options To Stop Modi's Cruelty In IOK: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Pakistan opting all possible options to stop Modi's cruelty in IOK: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said while hailing the Prime Minister Imran Khan decision to observe Kashmir Hour on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government is taking all necessary steps for resolving the decade-long dispute of Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said all the world is witnessing the cruel face of Modi, Pakistan will never leave the Kashmir alone at this crucial time and will take every possible step till the solution of the dispute.

Fawad asked the nation to come forward tomorrow, the Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as it would give a strong message, across the globe, of Pakistan's sincerity and seriousness.

Responding to a question he said PM Imran Khan, Chief Ministers along with all the parliamentarians would lead the nation by coming in front of their respective Secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses would remain out of their offices, houses, markets and malls to gather in the nearby streets all over the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Jammu Lead Market Fawad Chaudhry All From Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

10 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

11 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

11 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

10 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.