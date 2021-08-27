UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Orders All Islamabad Hotels To Cancel Bookings To Accommodate Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan Orders All Islamabad Hotels to Cancel Bookings to Accommodate Afghan Refugees

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Islamabad Office of the District Magistrate has requested that all private hotels in the Pakistani capital be closed for the next three weeks to accommodate thousands of Afghan evacuees.

"In view of current situation across the border, thousands of people are evacuating from Afghanistan and passengers from transition flights are staying in Islamabad. In order to facilitate the passengers, it is requested that reservations in all hotels of Islamabad Capital Territory may be closed from tomorrow onwards for next 21 days at least," the statement obtained by Sputnik reads.

It added that all vacant rooms should be at the disposal of the city administration for the accommodation of Afghans until further notice.

At least three blasts targeted Kabul airport on Thursday evening, one of them near The Baron Hotel. Dozens have been killed and hundreds injured.

After the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them.

