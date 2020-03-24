Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) to save Rs734.3mln per month after converting transport fleet over EVs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) would become the first public institution to adopt zero emissions vehicles and save Rs734.3 million per month after converting its transport fleet over electric vehicles (EVs).

Recently, the POF had invited applications for pre-qualification of firms for electric vehicles along with complete infrastructure of e-vehicle charging unit.

According to the advertisement published in a national daily, POF intended to induct electric vehicles in its transport fleet to follow government's Green Energy Policy.

The desired transport vehicles to be replaced with EVs were 523 in number comprising 100 cars (1000-1800 cc), 100 Double and Single Cabin Pick Ups ranging from 800-1500 cc to 1500-3000 cc, 15 Jeeps (1500-3000cc), 31 Haice vans of 800-1500 cc to 1500-3000 cc, 7 Coasters (3500-4000cc), 40 buses (7000-8500 cc), 80 trucks (2500-3000cc, 7000-8500cc) and 150 motorcycles (70-150cc).

Pakistan Electric Vehicles and Parts Manufacturers and Traders Association (PEVPMTA) head Shaukat Qureshi told APP that they were already in contact with POF to help them out in the conversion of their transport fleet over EVs. The electric cars had already underwent test and trail of 8 months in Pakistan so that those models were modified and conducive as per the market demand and respective conditions.

"We have all technical details where POF has shallow information of EVs as it's not in cc rather in KVs.

" He said electric vehicles would prove to be a game changer where it would help Pakistan reduce its US$1.5 billion in lieu oil import Bill. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had raised its concerns over losing Rs22-30 levy imposed of oil fuel whereas it would still be gaining profit in terms of dollars saved by reducing oil import.

He informed that three weeks back a presentation was given to the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Secretary ministry of climate change over the status of electric vehicles industry. It lead to the formation of a consortium of electric bus suppliers and manufacturers.

"Attock Oil and Total PARCO has EV charging tenders and they will establish one window operation for assisting EV charging facility at their existing gas stations. A fuel run bus travels only two kilometers in one litre fuel rather an electric bus has more capacity to travel in a single charge."He added that an electric vehilce including motorcycle was saving up to Rs6,000 a month where a small car or pickup vans Rs 21,000, Cae Sedan Rs 29,000, Rs City Bus, Coaster, Coach would save Rs291,000 and Intercity Bus Rs 652,500 per moth. "The savings shown are only on fuel excluding lubricant as engine oil, gear oil, filters etc, besides the monthly maintenance," he noted.

