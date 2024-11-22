Pakistan-origin Royal Malaysian Air Chief Visits Hometown Haripur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Mohd Asghar Khan, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), paid a heartfelt visit to his ancestral village, Beer, in District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.
District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan, confirmed the visit, stating that General Asghar Khan spent two hours in his ancestral village. During his visit, he offered Fatiha at the graves of his ancestors, including his grandfather Malik Qalandar, grandmother and uncle Malik Yaqub. He also visited family homes and met with relatives who still reside in the area.
General Asghar Khan, born on December 26, 1965, in Selangor, Malaysia, has ancestral roots in the Tanawal region, specifically the village of Beer. He is the grandson of the late Malik Qalandar and the son of Goher Aman, both of whom belonged to this village.
The visit held deep sentimental value for the General as he sought to reconnect with his roots and honor his family's legacy.
General Asghar Khan's trip to Pakistan coincided with his participation in the IDEAS 2024 Defense Exhibition in Karachi. On his personal request, the Government of Pakistan made special arrangements for his visit to Beer.
The General's arrival in his ancestral village was conducted with full official protocol. He traveled by helicopter, with the Pakistan Army and local police ensuring heightened security measures. The arrangements were made to ensure the smooth execution of the visit, reflecting the high regard in which the General is held.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power suspension on KP feeders notified1 minute ago
-
Five power pilferers booked1 minute ago
-
Green, Sustainable Chemistry Poster Exhibition held at SALU1 minute ago
-
Naqvi commends security forces for killing terrorists in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
U.S condemns Kurram attack, vows continued support for security efforts11 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on Strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division11 minutes ago
-
District admin to do its best to protect rights of children: DC11 minutes ago
-
City Police claim arrest of alleged accused of Dolphin Ayan video case11 minutes ago
-
World Geographic Information System Day marked21 minutes ago
-
3 people deprived of cash, valuables21 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 52nd WPV1 case21 minutes ago