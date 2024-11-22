Open Menu

Pakistan-origin Royal Malaysian Air Chief Visits Hometown Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan-origin Royal Malaysian Air Chief visits hometown Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Mohd Asghar Khan, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), paid a heartfelt visit to his ancestral village, Beer, in District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan, confirmed the visit, stating that General Asghar Khan spent two hours in his ancestral village. During his visit, he offered Fatiha at the graves of his ancestors, including his grandfather Malik Qalandar, grandmother and uncle Malik Yaqub. He also visited family homes and met with relatives who still reside in the area.

General Asghar Khan, born on December 26, 1965, in Selangor, Malaysia, has ancestral roots in the Tanawal region, specifically the village of Beer. He is the grandson of the late Malik Qalandar and the son of Goher Aman, both of whom belonged to this village.

The visit held deep sentimental value for the General as he sought to reconnect with his roots and honor his family's legacy.

General Asghar Khan's trip to Pakistan coincided with his participation in the IDEAS 2024 Defense Exhibition in Karachi. On his personal request, the Government of Pakistan made special arrangements for his visit to Beer.

The General's arrival in his ancestral village was conducted with full official protocol. He traveled by helicopter, with the Pakistan Army and local police ensuring heightened security measures. The arrangements were made to ensure the smooth execution of the visit, reflecting the high regard in which the General is held.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Asghar Khan Visit Malaysia Haripur December Family Government

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

32 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

2 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan