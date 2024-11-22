Pakistan-origin Royal Malaysian Air Chief visits hometown Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Mohd Asghar Khan, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), paid a heartfelt visit to his ancestral village, Beer, in District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan, confirmed the visit, stating that General Asghar Khan spent two hours in his ancestral village. During his visit, he offered Fatiha at the graves of his ancestors, including his grandfather Malik Qalandar, grandmother and uncle Malik Yaqub. He also visited family homes and met with relatives who still reside in the area.

General Asghar Khan, born on December 26, 1965, in Selangor, Malaysia, has ancestral roots in the Tanawal region, specifically the village of Beer. He is the grandson of the late Malik Qalandar and the son of Goher Aman, both of whom belonged to this village.

The visit held deep sentimental value for the General as he sought to reconnect with his roots and honor his family's legacy.

General Asghar Khan's trip to Pakistan coincided with his participation in the IDEAS 2024 Defense Exhibition in Karachi. On his personal request, the Government of Pakistan made special arrangements for his visit to Beer.

The General's arrival in his ancestral village was conducted with full official protocol. He traveled by helicopter, with the Pakistan Army and local police ensuring heightened security measures. The arrangements were made to ensure the smooth execution of the visit, reflecting the high regard in which the General is held.