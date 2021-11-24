UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-origin US Businessman Tahir Javed Calls On Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:19 PM

Pakistan-origin US businessman Tahir Javed calls on Prime Minister

Pakistan-origin American businessman Tahir Javed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan-origin American businessman Tahir Javed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Matters relating to Overseas Pakistanis and Islamophobia were discussed in the meeting.

Tahir Javed appreciated the Prime Minister for the government's steps to give right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis.

More Stories From Pakistan

