Pakistan-origin US businessman Tahir Javed calls on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan-origin American businessman Tahir Javed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Matters relating to Overseas Pakistanis and Islamophobia were discussed in the meeting.

Tahir Javed appreciated the Prime Minister for the government's steps to give right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis.