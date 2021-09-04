Pakistan, other countries to exhibit products in 18th China-ASEAN Expo

The exhibitors from over 20 countries including Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France, Spain and other more than 20 countries at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo to be held in Nanning, China from Sept 10 to 13

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The exhibitors from over 20 countries including Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France, Spain and other more than 20 countries at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo to be held in Nanning, China from Sept 10 to 13.

Pakistan, like previous year, will be the special partner country at expo. A Pakistan Pavilion will be established to display major export and cultural items as well as print and audio-visual material on tourist attractions in Pakistan.

Pakistan traders and businessmen will showcase various Pakistani products especially jewelry, precious stones, marble, carpets, furniture, handicrafts, and sports goods during the exhibition.

Trade and Investment Conference will also be organized on sidelines of the expo as part of the celebrations of 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque will brief the Chinese investors and entrepreneurs regarding investment-friendly environment offered by the present government in Pakistan.

According to senior Chinese government officials, the event will facilitate China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to further broaden trade relations under the regional free trade agreements and support the recovery of global economy.

The exhibitors and purchasing agents from Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and other signatory states of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been invited to participate in the expo this year.

The exhibition will hold 27 high-level forums, covering sectors from green development to digital economy.

With a total floor area of 124,000sq metres, the expo will have a dedicated RCEP display zone and organise training workshops themed on the agreement details, to facilitate early implementation of the RCEP.

To deepen economic cooperation between China and the ASEAN, China will promote regional economic integration and the implementation of the RCEP agreement, as well as further regional interconnection of RCEP members in the next stage, said Ren Hongbin, assistant commerce minister.

Owing to epidemic prevention and control requirements, which are similar to those seen last year, the expo this year will combine a physical trade show with an online version.

Its online platform will be running all year round, providing companies with business promotion services on a regular basis.