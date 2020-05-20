Pakistan, other developing countries need debt relief to cope with COVID-19 challenges: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated his call of a debt-relief for the developing countries, including Pakistan, to cope with the challenges, including the economic difficulties and overwhelmed healthcare system, emerged in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking at the COVID Action Platform of the World Economic Forum via video link, he said there should be a debt relief as they needed fiscal space to divert their resources to the healthcare system, besides mitigating the economic effects of the lockdown.

The prime minister said the G-20 states had already come up with a policy of debt-relief for the developing countries and in that respect he held telephonic discussions with the leaders of Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria, who were also facing economic difficulties.

He said the situation of coronavirus outbreak in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, in terms of the spread of virus as well as the peak, which was yet to come, was different from that of the United States and Europe.

The prime minister said with the outbreak of COVID-19, Pakistan was facing the twin challenge of dealing with the virus as well as unemployment of around 25 million daily-wage or weekly-wage workers due to the lockdown announced by the government to check the spread of virus.

The biggest challenge in Pakistan was how to mitigate the effects of lockdown he said and mentioned that a total of around 120 to 150 million people got affected due to the lockdown. "Unless workers, daily wagers or weekly wagers, go to work they cannot feed their families." That was the reason Pakistan started easing lock-down restrictions and first opened the construction sector, he added.

The prime minister said he was proud to mention that his government as a short term measure introduced a cash transfer programme for around 15 million poor and needy people to mitigate the effects of lockdown.

