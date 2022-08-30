UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Other Developing Countries Should Not Be Left At Mercy Of Climate Change: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that international community, particularly the developed world, should not leave developing countries like Pakistan at the mercy of climate change

"If it is us today, it can be somebody else tomorrow.

Threat of climate change is real, potent and staring us in the face," the prime minister said in a tweet after he met members of international media to brief about flood ravages in Pakistan.

He said that the devastation was evidence of seriousness of the threat posed by climate change.

Despite having less than 1% share in carbon emission, Pakistan was ranked 8th in terms of exposure to climate hazards, the prime minister added.

